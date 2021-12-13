Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,186,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

WPM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.33. 59,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,550. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.45.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

