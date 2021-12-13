WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on WideOpenWest from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WideOpenWest currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $6.04. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. WideOpenWest’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,100 shares of company stock worth $1,884,150 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 430.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,560,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,005 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the third quarter worth about $13,982,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $8,633,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at about $8,390,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 853.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.