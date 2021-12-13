William Blair Comments on Couchbase Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) – William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Couchbase in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.45). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $25.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.41. Couchbase has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,863,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

