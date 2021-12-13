William Blair Weighs in on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) – William Blair cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Torrid in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Torrid from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Torrid from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Torrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Torrid from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The analyst said its 3Q experienced sales pressure on supply-chain related inventory delays and believes its multiple is likely to contract in near-term. He noted they narrowed FY2021 outlook and its 4Q guidance is lower versus the Street on inflationary headwinds including air freight and potential inventory delays. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

NYSE CURV opened at $11.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.51. Torrid has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $306.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.36 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000.

Torrid Company Profile

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

