Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Windar Photonics PLC (LON:WPHO) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.40 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.40 ($0.26). Approximately 14,442 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 53,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.59 million and a P/E ratio of -10.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 17.47.

About Windar Photonics (LON:WPHO)

Windar Photonics Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells light detection and ranging sensors, and associated products for use on electricity generating wind turbines. It offers WindEYE and WindVISION sensors, which measure wind speed by scanning a laser beam ahead of the wind turbines. The company also provides WindTIMIZER for wind turbine's controller; and retrofit control system for wind turbines.

