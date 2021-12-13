WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) shares dropped 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $36.64 and last traded at $36.69. Approximately 720,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,080,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.36.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 358.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 475.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 479.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period.

