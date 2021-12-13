Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7,158.00

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 13th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can now be purchased for about $49.17 or 0.00104919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $313,261.12 and approximately $7,158.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00038154 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006835 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,371 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolves of Wall Street directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wolves of Wall Street should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wolves of Wall Street using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

