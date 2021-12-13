Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Financial Analysis

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) and Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Worldline shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sparta Commercial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Worldline and Sparta Commercial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Sparta Commercial Services 115.47% -2.40% 507.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Worldline and Sparta Commercial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worldline and Sparta Commercial Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $3.14 billion 2.33 $186.99 million N/A N/A Sparta Commercial Services $260,000.00 1.92 -$2.30 million N/A N/A

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than Sparta Commercial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Worldline has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Worldline beats Sparta Commercial Services on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and digital preservation services. The TSS segment provides point of sale, payment application and value added, estate management, maintenance, and repair solutions. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. provides mobile app tools, products and services. It also provides vehicle history reports and a municipal leasing program. The company offers mobile app development, sales, marketing and support and vehicle history reports. Its mobile application offers base beyond vehicle dealers to a wide range of businesses including, but not limited to, restaurants, hotels, and grocery stores. Sparta Commercial Services was founded by Anthony L. Havens in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

