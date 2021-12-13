XMON (XMON) Price Tops $20,220.86 on Major Exchanges

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 17% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. XMON has a market cap of $30.23 million and $2.16 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XMON coin can now be bought for about $20,220.86 or 0.43049602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, XMON has traded 45.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00055647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.29 or 0.07975731 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,924.70 or 0.99901249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052927 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002648 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s genesis date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

