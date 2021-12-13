XTRABYTES (XBY) Market Cap Tops $201,435.17

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $201,435.17 and approximately $7.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.64 or 0.00112619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.20 or 0.00169424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,760.85 or 0.08045636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00019431 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XBY uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

