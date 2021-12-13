Yield Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $149,829.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 47.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $669,839.55 and $149,829.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

YIELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

