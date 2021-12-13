Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.02 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $397.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $312.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $165.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $110.25 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.70.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.