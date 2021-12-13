Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $397.02 Million

Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $397.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $370.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $312.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.10 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $165.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $110.25 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.70.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.