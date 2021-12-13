Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $496.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will post $496.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $492.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $500.80 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $431.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $33.79 on Monday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

