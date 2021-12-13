Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.88 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will post $11.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $15.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $64.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $9.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $145,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,321 shares of company stock worth $828,822. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $23.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.