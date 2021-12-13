Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.88 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will post $11.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $15.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $64.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.69 million to $71.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.75 million to $9.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $145,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $160,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,321 shares of company stock worth $828,822. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TARS opened at $23.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.