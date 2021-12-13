Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post sales of $81.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $71.07 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $91.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $351.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.09 million to $364.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $374.47 million, with estimates ranging from $311.79 million to $418.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS.

RARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.75.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $287,860.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,595 shares of company stock worth $622,061. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after acquiring an additional 498,387 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,799 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

RARE opened at $77.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.31. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

