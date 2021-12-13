Zacks: Analysts Expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Delek US’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Delek US posted earnings of ($2.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Delek US will report full-year earnings of ($3.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.69) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Delek US.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.73.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 371,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $6,933,082.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 413,626 shares of company stock valued at $7,718,460. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Delek US stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.04. Delek US has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

