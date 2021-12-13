Zacks: Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.10 Million

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2021

Brokerages expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $53.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.60 million and the highest is $54.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $56.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $217.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.19. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in German American Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.