Zacks: Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $53.10 Million

Brokerages expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce $53.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.60 million and the highest is $54.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $56.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $217.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.90 million to $223.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $244.30 million, with estimates ranging from $239.60 million to $249.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.19. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in German American Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in German American Bancorp by 1,015.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in German American Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

