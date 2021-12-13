Zacks: Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $905.09 Million

Brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post $905.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for Lennox International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $960.00 million and the lowest is $866.82 million. Lennox International posted sales of $914.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). Lennox International had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 273.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LII shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.86.

In other Lennox International news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.49, for a total value of $294,136.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,598,653. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,955,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,732,000 after acquiring an additional 55,385 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Lennox International by 240.5% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 36,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after buying an additional 25,907 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $9,002,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 46.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,949,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LII stock opened at $331.74 on Monday. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $266.77 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $310.67 and a 200-day moving average of $322.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.