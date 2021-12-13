Zacks: Analysts Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. LKQ posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in LKQ by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 143,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,096,000 after buying an additional 93,701 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in LKQ by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,523,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,996,000 after purchasing an additional 415,591 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in LKQ by 18,154.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 91,637 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 91,135 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 200,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKQ opened at $57.97 on Monday. LKQ has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $60.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

