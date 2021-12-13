Zacks: Analysts Expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.00 billion and the highest is $3.01 billion. NXP Semiconductors posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year sales of $11.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.02 billion to $11.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NXP Semiconductors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,851,850 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,232,444,000 after buying an additional 197,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,123,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,120,000 after buying an additional 242,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $903,435,000 after buying an additional 335,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $226.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.45. The company has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

