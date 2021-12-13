Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) will announce $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Banco Santander (Brasil)’s earnings. Banco Santander (Brasil) posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Banco Santander (Brasil) will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Banco Santander (Brasil).

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BSBR stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5327 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.65%. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 5.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.7% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 9.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 14.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

