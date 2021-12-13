Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $893.97 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will announce sales of $893.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the lowest is $719.46 million. First Solar reported sales of $609.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year sales of $2.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.15.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth about $114,838,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,843,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,940,487 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,299,000 after purchasing an additional 602,676 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 120.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,037,923 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 566,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 150.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,785,000 after purchasing an additional 489,336 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $97.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.43.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

