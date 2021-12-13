Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Will Post Earnings of $2.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will report $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.42 and the highest is $2.56. Five Below reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.46 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $201.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.77. Five Below has a 1-year low of $153.34 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,639,000 after buying an additional 492,087 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,348,000 after acquiring an additional 330,390 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 269.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after acquiring an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

