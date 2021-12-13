Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.79 Billion

Brokerages expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to announce $4.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.53 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year sales of $15.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.65 billion to $17.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $19.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $19.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.48.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $184.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $107.96 and a one year high of $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.43%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

