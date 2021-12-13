Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,495. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $70.07 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

