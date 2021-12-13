Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from €110.00 to €101.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Zalando traded as low as $41.09 and last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 85046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zalando SE will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

About Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

