Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0582 (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for $0.0582 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $705.28 million and $51.08 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.76 or 0.00376867 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00010835 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000888 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $619.89 or 0.01321653 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,420,017,477 coins and its circulating supply is 12,128,550,324 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

