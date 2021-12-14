-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Proterra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.15). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Proterra will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Proterra.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

PTRA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.16. 3,819,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 9.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66. Proterra has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Proterra by 220.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,233,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Proterra in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

