133,000 Shares in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASPS. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASPS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.62. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

