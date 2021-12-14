17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) & Stride (NYSE:LRN) Critical Contrast

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Stride (NYSE:LRN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Stride’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.35 -$205.35 million N/A N/A Stride $1.54 billion 0.88 $71.45 million $1.27 24.92

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.6% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Stride shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Stride shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for 17 Education & Technology Group and Stride, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 Stride 0 1 1 0 2.50

17 Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 1,085.71%. Stride has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.50%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Stride.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Stride’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Stride 3.38% 6.91% 3.44%

Summary

Stride beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Stride

Stride, Inc. is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J. Packard in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.