1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 14% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 41% lower against the US dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $19,575.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000372 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00089990 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,433,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.