2,359,893 Shares in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Bought by General Electric Co.

General Electric Co. bought a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,359,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,378,000. Stem comprises approximately 1.0% of General Electric Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. General Electric Co. owned approximately 1.80% of Stem as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STEM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at $2,938,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stem during the second quarter valued at $324,000. 40.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In related news, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,113,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,281 shares of company stock worth $7,507,824. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08. Stem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.