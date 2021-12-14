28,346 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Bought by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,076,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fiserv by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $104.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.06 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.32.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.76.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and sold 104,934 shares worth $10,677,829. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

