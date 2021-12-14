315,000 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Purchased by Focused Investors LLC

Focused Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 315,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,901,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Focused Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.73.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,242. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

