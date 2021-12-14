361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.43

Shares of 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 12580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

About 361 Degrees International (OTCMKTS:TSIOF)

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

