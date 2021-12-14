36,844 Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Bought by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Equitable by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 441,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after acquiring an additional 136,660 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Equitable by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 77,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Equitable by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,320,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,200,000 after purchasing an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

EQH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

In other Equitable news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $509,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,144 shares of company stock worth $1,646,988. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

