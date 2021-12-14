4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.87

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.87 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 4441 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.03.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Schaffer sold 16,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $482,679.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,668 shares of company stock worth $1,536,155. 19.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

