4D pharma (LON:DDDD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $52.00

Shares of 4D pharma plc (LON:DDDD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 52.70 ($0.70), with a volume of 3709041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.20 ($0.76).

The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 65.77. The stock has a market cap of £95.02 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.

4D pharma Company Profile (LON:DDDD)

4D pharma plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and production of live biotherapeutic products. The company develops therapeutic candidates, such as MRx0518; MRx-4DP000 for the treatment of asthma and COVID-19; MRx0029 the treatment of central nervous system disorders; Blautix for irritable bowel syndrome; and Thetanix for pediatric crohn's disease.

