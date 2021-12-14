888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of 888 stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. 888 has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

