Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,262 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.9% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 90,055 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,638,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,270 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 14.9% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 16,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

NYSE:ABT opened at $135.96 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,489 shares of company stock worth $2,916,829. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

