Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.36

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36, with a volume of 5118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

The stock has a market cap of C$60.23 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 12.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.03.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (CVE:ACST)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

