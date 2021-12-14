Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACEL shares. Macquarie raised Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 10,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $132,911.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,410.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,666,313 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $126,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the second quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the third quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACEL opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Accel Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.