Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) Shares Down 9.3%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.31. 862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day moving average of $36.15.

Accor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ACRFF)

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

