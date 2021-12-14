Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,042 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.8% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $637.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $303.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $641.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $618.08. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 price target (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

