Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $44.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $614.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,821. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $641.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $618.08. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

