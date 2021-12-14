Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $680.00 target price on the software company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $658.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $618.08. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total transaction of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

