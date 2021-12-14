Adshares Trading 24.3% Lower This Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for $2.55 or 0.00005402 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $53.55 million and $3.59 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.00117721 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009702 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 20,985,118 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

