Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05). 6,251,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 19,804,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.98 ($0.05).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3.12. The stock has a market cap of £39.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50.

Advance Energy Company Profile (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc generates power from gas in Indonesia. It also explores for and produces oil and gas. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, Isle of Man.

