Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Analog Century Management LP

Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,580 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 6.5% of Analog Century Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Analog Century Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

