Aeron (ARNX) Reaches Market Cap of $3,542.75

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 62.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 14th. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded down 62.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $3,542.75 and $35,545.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00199182 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

